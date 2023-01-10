Digital class for seniors sees success

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A digital class for people aged 50 and older that started back in October of last year has already seen success.

Students have already seen success in the All Hands Cultural Community Center Senior planet digital class. They are now sharing the information learned to everyone they can.

“I wanted to learn a little more about computers,” former student Sharon Devine said.

Devine did just that. She went from student to teacher in a matter of months at the All Hands Cultural Community Center. The center partnered with AARP to provide free computer and iPad classes for seniors.

Fast forward to a few months after starting the classes, a few students have graduated and expanded their view on technology.

“When you’re over 50 and the computers can be challenging and technology can be so senior unfriendly,” Devine added.

Devine didn’t stop there. She then took a course with AARP along with 40 others to become a teacher.

Six courses, three hours per course. Now Devine’s a role model who understands her students’ needs.

“If you’re not very good at typing, then you don’t know how to go back in there and correct your mistakes. If you misspell a word you don’t know how to use the backspace, you don’t know how to use the delete button to go back in and correct your mistakes,” Devine said.

“Now, I wanna pass, this what I learned to other people,” second-time student Augustina Romero said.

While Devine is using her skills to teach inside the center, another graduate is taking what she learned back to her community.

“They don’t have programs like that because a few Spanish people they don’t know how to speak English. Either they don’t have the money, especially young people they don’t have the money to go to classes because it’s expensive,” Romero said.

“A lot of people that don’t know the program exists. Before last year, we didn’t know the program exists, so we’re in the infant stages,” Co-founder and president Edward Downing said.

“I don’t have to use nobody else to know my privacy and my password or my pin number because this is a problem, you don’t trust nobody today,” Romero said.

“They can accomplish anything on the computer that they set their hearts’ desire,” Devine said.

Besides Romero and Devine, another student who attended the class back in October started working after taking the program. Now, the All Hands Cultural Community Center wants to reach the Wichita County area helping one student at a time.

