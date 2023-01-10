Email City Guide
High Fire Weather Conditions

By Ken Johnson
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - West and southwest winds will increase as another storm system heads our way Tuesday and Wednesday. Breezy conditions, along with warm, dry air result in high fire weather conditions for the next two days. Highs both Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 70s and 80s. A cool front drops temperatures back to seasonal levels by Thursday and Friday. However, we’re back to more mild weather as we head into next weekend.

