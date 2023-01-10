Email City Guide
Iowa Park VFD fighting fire on Peterson Road S

The fire started just before noon on Tuesday.
The fire started just before noon on Tuesday.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - The Iowa Park Volunteer Fire Department is fighting a fire in the 1900 block of Peterson Road S.

Our photographer on scene said it appears to be a vehicle fire and is close to being extinguished. The Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department and the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene as well.

No other information is available at this time. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

