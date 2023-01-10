Iowa Park VFD fighting fire on Peterson Road S

IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - The Iowa Park Volunteer Fire Department is fighting a fire in the 1900 block of Peterson Road S.

Our photographer on scene said it appears to be a vehicle fire and is close to being extinguished. The Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department and the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene as well.

No other information is available at this time.

