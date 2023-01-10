Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Program to help Texas families make healthy choices

The course is called "Fresh start to a healthier you".
By Shawn O'Dell
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 8:11 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -

As the new year gets underway. Most people will make a resolution to get into shape and eat healthier.

There is a new program that begins tomorrow on Tuesday, to help people do just that. The program is run by the Texas A & M AgriLife extension to help Texas families that are on a budget. The course is called, “Fresh start to a healthier you. These free classes will teach families to make healthy choices, there are four sessions that will be held weekly through the month of January, and food will not be the only focus..

“We focus on building a meal plan, we focus on food resource management, which means using coupons and shopping on a budget. We learn to cook healthy recipes” . Heather Simpson, Extension Agent, Better Living for Texans said.

At the end of each class, attendees will receive an incentive item related to the course of that day. These classes are being held in the Wichita County Annex Building on Scott Street in suite 200.

If you’d like to attend, call 940-716-8610, you can leave your name and phone number on the recording, or register on their Facebook page, Better Living for Texans Wichita County.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Johnny Wayne Smith.
WFPD: Man makes threat with knife, assaults officers
The wreck happened around 2:47 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
City bus involved in crash on Seymour Highway
The city reported the combined lake levels were at 64.7% as of Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
City of Wichita Falls enters Stage 1 Drought Watch
Woman arrested for April burglary in Wichita Falls
The restaurant's management snapped a photo of the suspect, later identified by police as...
Man accused of throwing beer on 5-month-old baby while drunk

Latest News

Construction on the outside of the building will be the first thing underway.
Wichita County Annex construction to begin in two weeks
“They can accomplish anything on the computer that they set their hearts' desire."
Digital class for seniors sees success
“Some of these guys are so talented."
Arts Council holds drawing contest for inmates
The wreck happened around 2:47 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
City bus involved in crash on Seymour Highway