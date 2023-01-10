Program to help Texas families make healthy choices

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -

As the new year gets underway. Most people will make a resolution to get into shape and eat healthier.

There is a new program that begins tomorrow on Tuesday, to help people do just that. The program is run by the Texas A & M AgriLife extension to help Texas families that are on a budget. The course is called, “Fresh start to a healthier you. These free classes will teach families to make healthy choices, there are four sessions that will be held weekly through the month of January, and food will not be the only focus..

“We focus on building a meal plan, we focus on food resource management, which means using coupons and shopping on a budget. We learn to cook healthy recipes” . Heather Simpson, Extension Agent, Better Living for Texans said.

At the end of each class, attendees will receive an incentive item related to the course of that day. These classes are being held in the Wichita County Annex Building on Scott Street in suite 200.

If you’d like to attend, call 940-716-8610, you can leave your name and phone number on the recording, or register on their Facebook page, Better Living for Texans Wichita County.

