Rising MMA star Victoria Lee dead at 18, family says

Victoria Lee signs with ONE Championship in 2021.
Victoria Lee signs with ONE Championship in 2021.(Facebook/Chatri Sityodtong via HawaiiNewsNow)
By Kyle Chinen and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) – Rising mixed martial arts star Victoria Lee has died at the age of 18, according to her family.

Lee came from a family with a rich history of MMA – her sister Angela Lee and brother Christian Lee are both ONE MMA world champions.

In an Instagram post, Angela Lee confirmed her sister’s death, saying Victoria Lee died on Dec. 26.

“We miss her. More than anything in this world. Our family will never be the same. Life will never be the same,” Angela Lee wrote in her post.

A cause of death has not been given.

Angela Lee ended the post, writing, “And please, check on your loved ones. Keep checking on them. Give them hugs and tell them how much they mean to you. You just never know.”

Victoria Lee, who is from Hawaii, made her professional MMA debut in February 2021 with a submission win over Sunisa Srisen and went on to gain more wins in July and September of that year.

Like her older siblings, Victoria Lee was also signed to ONE Championships.

Before turning pro, Victoria Lee was an accomplished martial artist at the junior level. She was a two-time Hawaiian pankration junior world champion, a Hawaii State wrestling champion and an IMMAF junior world champion.

