Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

‘Thousands’ of complaints forwarded to Southwest, feds say

Southwest customers wait in line in this file photo.
Southwest customers wait in line in this file photo.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Federal officials said they are acting on “thousands” of complaints related to Southwest Airlines’ holiday travel meltdown, including complaints the airline isn’t making good on its pledge to issue refunds.

The Department of Transportation has sent every complaint directly to Southwest, and the agency is giving the airline 60 days to respond.

Southwest said it canceled more than 16,000 flights between Dec. 21 and Dec. 31.

The airline has to honor passenger refund requests within seven business days if the traveler paid by card and 20 days if they paid by cash or check for flights that were canceled or significantly delayed.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Johnny Wayne Smith.
WFPD: Man makes threat with knife, assaults officers
The wreck happened around 2:47 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
City bus involved in crash on Seymour Highway
The city reported the combined lake levels were at 64.7% as of Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
City of Wichita Falls enters Stage 1 Drought Watch
Adam Bradshaw.
KFDX mourns loss of news director
The restaurant's management snapped a photo of the suspect, later identified by police as...
Man accused of throwing beer on 5-month-old baby while drunk

Latest News

Program to help Texas families make healthy choices
Program to help Texas families make healthy choices
FILE - Lynnette Hardaway, left, and Rochelle Richardson, a.k.a. Diamond and Silk, arrive at the...
‘Diamond,’ of pro-Trump duo Diamond and Silk, dies at 51
Anthime "Baked Alaska" Gionet, who livestreamed himself storming the U.S. Capitol in Jan. 6,...
Capitol riot far-right internet personality gets 60 days behind bars
“Student debt has become a dream killer,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said. “This is a...
Feds propose ‘student loan safety net’ alongside forgiveness
FILE - Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., speaks during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform...
Rep. Katie Porter seeking Feinstein’s Senate seat in 2024