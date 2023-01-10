University Kiwanis 67th Pancake Festival set for Jan. 28

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The University Kiwanis Club will be holding its 67th annual Pancake Festival on Jan. 28, 2023, at the J.S. Bridwell Ag Center.

The profits from the event go toward helping the Wichita Falls community. The club could always use some volunteers.

“We are down on membership in our club so much that we couldn’t put this on without our volunteers,” John Rhoads, University Kiwanis Club Pancake Chair, said. “I think we have enough ‘Kiwanians’ this year to man all our pancake grills. We’ve had the Air Force of course, is a huge supporter with volunteers. Our youth groups that we support during the year, they also contribute a lot of man-hours to this effort.”

The pancake festival generates revenue that goes back into the Wichita Falls community. Over the years, they have raised over $1 million.

“It’s wonderful to be a part of this tradition,” Rhoads said. “Tradition seems to be fading in a lot of areas of our society, and to be part of a tradition that started so long ago, it’s special.”

The festival provides a space for people to enjoy time together.

“Honestly, it just means like family and community,” Pancake Festival attendee Jose Perez said. “It’s a really good time for people to get together and celebrate with their fellow citizen and have a good time.”

Tickets are $11 and can be purchased online or at United Supermarkets. Tickets are already for sale so you can get them ahead of time but you can also pay $12 for them at the door. Children six and under eat free.

The pancake festival will be an all-day event from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan 28. For more information, you can visit the University Kiwanis Club website.

