Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Wichita County Annex construction to begin in two weeks

By Tanner Deleon
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Phase one of the courthouse annex project, better known as the Wichita County Tax Office, is set to begin in two weeks.

Construction on the outside of the building will be the first thing underway. Scaffolding will be put up around the building two weeks from Jan. 9, which may cause some inconveniences for taxpayers.

Wichita County Commissioner Mark Beauchamp said for the most part during this construction, they will have the main doors open still, but there will be days they will have to operate through the back doors. He added throughout this year, taxpayers will have to navigate around a construction zone, but it is a project that is long overdue.

“It is going to be a little inconvenient,” Beauchamp said. “Going back to the way it was a year ago with the construction fence around, it will be similar to that but won’t be as long of a duration as we had last time when the sidewalks were out but there will be scaffolding around the entirety of the building.”

Beauchamp said that there won’t be any parking adjacent to the building, so everyone will have to park across the street in the parking lot.

This is only phase one of the project and it isn’t expected to take long. Phase two is expected to start in either late February or early March, which will consist of construction taking place on the inside of the building.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Johnny Wayne Smith.
WFPD: Man makes threat with knife, assaults officers
The wreck happened around 2:47 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
City bus involved in crash on Seymour Highway
The city reported the combined lake levels were at 64.7% as of Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
City of Wichita Falls enters Stage 1 Drought Watch
Woman arrested for April burglary in Wichita Falls
The restaurant's management snapped a photo of the suspect, later identified by police as...
Man accused of throwing beer on 5-month-old baby while drunk

Latest News

“They can accomplish anything on the computer that they set their hearts' desire."
Digital class for seniors sees success
“Some of these guys are so talented."
Arts Council holds drawing contest for inmates
The wreck happened around 2:47 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
City bus involved in crash on Seymour Highway
Zachary Zoet.
TCCA gives MSU Texas counselor top award