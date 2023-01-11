Bowie Jackrabbits head football coach retires

BOWIE, Texas (KAUZ) - The Bowie head football coach has announced his retirement from coaching.

Hugh Farmer is stepping away from the game after a single season with the Jackrabbits.

“I am moving into a new chapter in my life where I can focus more on my family outside of public education,” Farmer said. “I have worked for some great school districts in the area and appreciate all the support that I have received.”

The Jackrabbits finished with a 1-9 record this season.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.