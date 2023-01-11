City of Electra implements Stage 1 of Drought Contingency Plan

Email City Guide
The goal is to achieve a 5% reduction in daily water demand.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ELECTRA, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Electra has implemented Stage 1 of the city’s Drought Contingency Plan following the City of Wichita Falls initiating Stage 1 of their drought plan.

According to City of Electra officials, Stage 1 restrictions include the following:

(a) Goal: Achieve a five percent (5%) reduction in the daily water demand.

(b) Water Use Restrictions: Under the threat of penalty for violation, the following water use restrictions shall apply to all water customers:

  • Irrigation of landscaped areas shall be limited to odd numbered calendar days for water customers with an odd numbered address and even numbered calendar days for water customers with even numbered addresses.
  • All sidewalk, driveway and/or parking lot washings are prohibited except to alleviate immediate health or fire hazards.
  • The addition of potable water for architectural features is restricted to Tuesday and Fridays only between the hours of 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • The filling, refilling or adding of potable water to privately owned pools, spas and/or Jacuzzis are limited to the hours of 6:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight on Monday, Wednesdays and Sundays only.
  • The Public Works Department will reduce their use of potable water for irrigation purposes to no more than two (2) times per week.
  • Any water use restrictions imposed by the City of Iowa Park upon its potable water customers, including its wholesale water customers.

