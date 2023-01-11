Farmers keeping close eye on drought

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An industry keeping a close eye on the drought is agriculture.

News Channel 6 has been looking into the economic impacts as Wichita Falls enters Stage 1 Drought Watch. These next few weeks could be make or break for area farmers.

While residents can begin conserving now, Wichita County Extension Agent David Graf said farmers have a little more time before the situation becomes critical.

“From an economic standpoint, it’s gonna be critical that we get rainfall in the next few weeks. Our wheat grit for grazing is a huge part of what we do here, for this area for the rolling plains. We’ve got to have some cattle that has some type of for edge and so we to have some moisture that will continue to keep that what growing,” said Graf.

Farmers feel comfortable at the moment because there is moisture in the soil, but there is also a shortage of hay, which can cause a problem.

“We can’t grow hay during the winter and so it’s very expensive now for hay, so we’ve got to have some moisture so the wheat will grow,” continued Graf.

Graf said the last drought caused some farmers to sell their cattle, but current lake levels between Lake Kickapoo and Lake Arrowhead have fallen under 65%, which puts the city under a drought watch. If levels continue to dip, it could present some issues for area farmers.

“One of the major issues we have here is water for livestock. Almost all of those depend on what we call our tanks, our stock water and so when we just don’t have the water in those dirt tanks. They don’t have a choice, they have to get rid of the cattle,” Graf explained.

Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana said conserving at this stage is a collective effort.

“As we hit each stage, we want to make sure that the citizens are aware of what the responsibility here in Wichita Falls and that we don’t overstep those boundaries, it could lead up to fines sometimes we take this serious,” Santellana said.

Graf said if temperatures increase and there is wind, it can dry the top soil out, which means the root system will not have enough moisture in it. Right now, it’s a waiting game for local farmers.

