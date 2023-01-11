Email City Guide
Firefighters battling semi-truck fire near Loving

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOVING, Texas (KAUZ) - Firefighters from multiple area volunteer fire departments are at the scene of a semi-truck fire near Loving.

Hwy 16 North is closed at SH-114 as firefighters battle the blaze that started near Old Bethel Road, according to the Young County Sheriff’s Office. No injuries have been reported at this time. The semi was reportedly hauling hay.

The Texas A&M Forest Service estimates the size of the fire is 50 acres and it is 0% contained as of 5:21 p.m.

The video was provided by Eliasville South Bend Volunteer Fire Department drone operator Tony Ramirez.

