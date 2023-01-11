Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Hospice of Wichita Falls in need of volunteers for new inpatient center

Darbi Glassburn of Hospice of Wichita Falls explains the details of their volunteer training program.
By Norman Garcia
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hospice of Wichita Falls is looking for volunteers for their new inpatient center.

The volunteers will be put through training that will take about two weeks. The first session will begin Jan. 26 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and the second session will start Jan. 27 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. It will take place at Hospice of Wichita Falls in the volunteer wing.

You can sign up now on their website.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victoria Lee signs with ONE Championship in 2021.
Rising MMA star Victoria Lee dead at 18, family says
The fire started just before noon on Tuesday.
Iowa Park VFD extinguishes vehicle fire on Peterson Road S
The wreck happened around 2:47 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
City bus involved in crash on Seymour Highway
Construction on the outside of the building will be the first thing underway.
Wichita County Annex construction to begin in two weeks
Woman arrested for April burglary in Wichita Falls

Latest News

Darbi Glassburn of Hospice of WF explains the details of their volunteer training program.
Hospice of WF in need of volunteers for their new inpatient center
“We react from day to day on what the weather is doing."
Preparing for fire weather
An industry keeping a close eye on the drought is agriculture.
Farmers keeping close eye on drought
Under this new program, students will be able to take some of their English, Math and History...
Wichita Falls ISD high schools to offer online classes