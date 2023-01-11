The latest on the search for Athena Brownfield

CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - New details on the disappearance of Athena Brownfield in Cyril, OK, have been revealed, according to 7News.

Athena allegedly has limited verbal skills

She may have been missing since Friday, Jan. 6, according to flyers distributed by Cyril police

The FBI is reportedly working with OSBI in the investigation, but is not physically present at the scene

Athena Brownfield was reported missing Tuesday around 2 p.m. after her 5-year-old sister was found near their home at 225 Nebraska Ave by a postal carrier, according to OSBI. The carrier reported it to Cyril police, who requested assistance from OSBI.

Athena is about three feet tall and 45 pounds with light brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink butterfly sweater and pink pants, according to an Endangered Missing Advisory from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. OSBI confirmed she has limited verbal skills.

Initial reports set her age at three years old. While OSBI updated her age to 4 on Wednesday morning, OHP officials and flyers distributed by the Cyril Police Department continued to say she was 3 years old. The flyers also said Athena had allegedly been missing since Friday, Jan. 6.

Athena’s home on Nebraska Ave. was being cordoned off with crime scene tape around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, according to 7News. The next morning, OSBI PIO Brook Arbeitman said the crime tape was not an indication of a crime, but rather a precaution to keep people out of the home.

OSBI is asking anyone with a doorbell or home camera to check it for Athena, and to search their own property. However, they ask people not to self-deploy in search efforts without checking in at their command post at Family Life Church.

Numerous law enforcement agencies, fire departments, volunteer organizations and search and rescue dogs are at the scene. 7News reporters confirmed with officials Wednesday that the FBI is working with OSBI on the case, but is not physically present.

If you have any information about Athena’s whereabouts, contact the OSBI tipline at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.