MSU Texas president resigns

JuliAnn Mazachek, Ph.D.
JuliAnn Mazachek, Ph.D.(MSU Texas)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midwestern State University President JuliAnn Mazachek is resigning, Texas Tech University System Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D. announced Wednesday.

Mazachek will become the next president of Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas, according to a news release. She previously left her position at Washburn University last year to come to MSU Texas.

Keith Lamb, Ph.D., vice president for enrollment management and student affairs and chief strategy officer at MSU Texas, has been appointed interim president. A native of Vernon, Lamb first joined MSU Texas in 1999 and has served a variety of roles.

Lamb will reportedly assume the interim president role immediately and will work with Mazachek through Jan. 31 for transition duties and responsibilities.

Mitchell wrote a letter to the community about Mazachek’s departure that can be viewed here.

