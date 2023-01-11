Email City Guide
Strong winds will increase overnight

By Garrett James
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wednesday night, a cold front will move through Texoma. This front will bring in strong winds. Sustained winds from 25 to 35 mph will occur overnight. Wind gusts could reach as high as 60 mph. Thursday, the wind will remain strong. We will have northwest winds at 20 to 30 mph.

Thursday will also be cool with a high of only 54°. Thursday night, we will have a low of 26° with calming winds. Friday, we will have a high temperature of 58° with light and variable winds. Friday night, we will have a low of 32° and mostly clear skies.

Saturday, we will have strong winds return to the forecast. We will have south winds at 15 to 25 with a high temperature of 62°. Saturday night, we will have a low of 48° with partly cloudy skies. Strong winds continue over into Sunday. Sunday, we will have a high temperature of 68°, with south winds at 15 to 25 mph.

