Warm, Breezy, and Dry

By Ken Johnson
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wednesday will be another warm, breezy, dry day across Texoma with highs once again up close to records. We should see 80 or higher in just about all locations. Winds will be gusting out of the southwest as a storm system approaches from the west. This leads to another day of high fire weather conditions. A cold front arrives Wednesday night, with strong north winds behind it. This pushed much cooler air into our area for the end of the week. Highs will pull back into the 50s with overnight lows in the 20s and lower 30s. We’ll warm back up this weekend.

