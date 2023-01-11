Wichita Falls ISD high schools to offer online classes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Juniors and seniors attending Wichita Falls ISD high schools will have the option of taking some of their classes online in the 2023-2024 school year.

Under this new program, students will be able to take some of their English, Math and History classes online as well as a few electives. Unlike the traditional classroom or virtual learning, there will be no “live” teaching.

The district said kids are busy these days and this will free them up to learn at their own pace.

“Another benefit we think for these online classes is that it will create some flexibility in their scheduling. These kids want to do a lot of different things, they want to be able to take dual credit, and they want to be able to take classes at the career center, and sometimes that is hard to schedule,” Ward Roberts, Director of Innovation and Advanced Academics for Wichita Falls ISD, said.

He said students will have to check in every day, on their own time. To learn more about enrollment, visit the district’s website to watch a short informational video.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.