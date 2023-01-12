Athena Brownfield caregiver arrested on child neglect charges

CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - The primary caregiver of a missing 4-year-old has been arrested for child neglect, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Alysa Adams, 31, was booked into the Caddo County Jail around 4 p.m. Thursday, according to online jail records. OSBI says she is being charged with two counts of child neglect, one for each of the children under her care.

OSBI confirmed during a press conference Thursday Athena Brownfield and her sister were under the care of Adams and her husband. A search for Athena began Tuesday after her 5-year-old sister was found by a postal carrier wandering outside Adams’ home on Nebraska Ave.

4-year-old Athena remains missing as of 6 p.m. Thursday evening.

When asked if the Department of Human Services was involved, OSBI’s public information officer said they would not be commenting at this time. DHS is a government agency responsible for public assistance programs, child abuse reporting, and more.

This is a developing story. You can count on 7News to bring you the latest updates.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article said 7News reached out to the Caddo Co. Sheriff’s Office for a mugshot and was told further information would not be available until Friday morning. An updated mugshot was then posted online.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.