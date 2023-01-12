City utilities collections to start close-of-year procedure

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - City of Wichita Falls water customers will not be able to make payments of any kind at the Memorial Auditorium counter starting on Thursday at 5 p.m.

In-person payments will be unavailable until the payment system is back online due to a close-of-year procedure. Customers may still make payments online, at the kiosk or via the automated phone system, but these payments will not post to their account until the system is operational again.

City officials said new customers can still request new service online, which will be processed as quickly as possible. This close-of-year procedure is reportedly expected to take approximately 24 hours to complete.

