Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

City utilities collections to start close-of-year procedure

In-person payments will be unavailable until the payment system is back online.
In-person payments will be unavailable until the payment system is back online.(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - City of Wichita Falls water customers will not be able to make payments of any kind at the Memorial Auditorium counter starting on Thursday at 5 p.m.

In-person payments will be unavailable until the payment system is back online due to a close-of-year procedure. Customers may still make payments online, at the kiosk or via the automated phone system, but these payments will not post to their account until the system is operational again.

City officials said new customers can still request new service online, which will be processed as quickly as possible. This close-of-year procedure is reportedly expected to take approximately 24 hours to complete.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search teams worked with law enforcement and OSBI in Cyril to try and find young Athena...
The latest on the search for Athena Brownfield
JuliAnn Mazachek, Ph.D.
MSU Texas president resigns
The park will feature immersive themed lands, full of family-friendly attractions, interactive...
Universal to build new theme park in Texas
This year, the National Girl Scouts have a new sponsor and a new cookie – the...
Girl Scouts introduce new cookie flavor
Hwy 16 North is closed at SH-114 near Loving.
Firefighters battling semi-truck fire near Loving

Latest News

Children, seniors and those with weakened immune systems are vulnerable to harmful bacteria.
City of Saint Jo issues boil order
Construction is moving along as scheduled for Legacy and Memorial.
WFISD gives construction update on new high schools
The proposed changes are for this fall.
WFISD proposes new school start and end times
Firefighters battling semi-truck fire near Loving