Family turns to community for support while baby fights cancer

Colorado parents are asking for support while their baby fights cancer. (KKTV)
By Carel Lajara and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - The joys of a parent are usually found in tiny bodies that bring with them hope, love and a sense of purpose.

This year, Chris Boyne and his wife Chelsea are suffering through one of the most difficult challenges a parent can face.

About a month ago, their baby, Leonidas, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a type of cancer that forms from immature nerve cells and is thought to begin before birth.

“We waited a long time to have a son,” said Chris Boyne. “I just always kind of thought he was meant for good things.”

Little Leonidas spent his first Christmas at Children’s Hospital in Aurora, where doctors began an emergency round of chemotherapy to try to shrink the huge mass that was pressing on his kidneys, lungs and heart.

“[Doctors] said that the mass in his abdomen was just so big that he needed to be monitored at the hospital,” Chelsea Boyne said.

Complications from cancer mean that Leonidas has to wear an oxygen tank at all times.

“There’s nothing wrong with his lungs, but the mass is so large,” Chris said. “He’s got such a tiny little torso that the lungs are competing for space in there, and so he’s having trouble getting enough oxygen.”

While the visits to the hospital have had a great toll on the small infant, his parents are also taking on his pain.

“It’s hard to see your baby have to go through all these pokes and prods and doctor visits and he’s just screaming and wanting you to help him and you can’t,” Chelsea said. “You know it’s best for him that he goes through it, and it’s heartbreaking.”

“It’s tough, he’s so little, you know,” Chris said. “You just don’t feel like he deserves this.”

Besides the emotional pain, Chris and Chelsea are also struggling financially as medical expenses continue to pile up while Leonidas works toward his recovery.

“I shudder to think what I owe Children’s Hospital already,” Chris said.

Chris is a mailman in Fountain, Colorado, and Chelsea stays at home with their other children, two daughters who are ages 7 and 4.

“You just want to break down and cry but you have to be strong for your kids, and you have to keep them living a fairly normal life,” Chelsea said.

“Life doesn’t stop. We’ve just had to add all this in too,” Chris said. “It’s been really hard because we’re mom and dad, so you just got to keep going.”

While Leonidas gets his strength from his parents and sisters, Chris and Chelsea are turning to the community to find support. They’ve set up a GoFundMe page in hopes that people will donate to help cover the overwhelming medical costs.

“I hate asking for anything. I like to do stuff myself,” Chris said. “Up until this happened, I was working two jobs.”

“We just want the baby to get better,” added Chelsea. “We just want to have a healthy kid that can live a good life.”

In the meantime, Chris and Chelsea are getting to know their newest child and, despite an unfortunate cancer diagnosis, they can’t help but marvel at how much strength this little boy has shown.

“He’s just the happiest baby that you’d ever meet,” Chelsea said. “He’s got a lot of life in him, a lot of happiness.”

“He’s going to beat this and he’s going to grow up to be a big, strong boy,” Chris said. “I can’t imagine any other outcome for him.”

To donate to Leonidas’ fundraiser, CLICK HERE.

