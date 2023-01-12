Email City Guide
Jacksboro cheer prepares for state competition

By Robyn Hearn
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSBORO, Texas (KAUZ) - The Jacksboro cheer squad is hoping to go back to back as state champions.

“We got younger kids who are just so eager because they haven’t had that full experience of success yet,” said head coach Jaci Pippin. “They just want it so badly.”

After graduating a lot of seniors, Pippin said the this year’s squad brings a lot more energy.

“We also want the younger ones to feel what we got to feel,” said junior Abbie Payson. “Hearing our name called. We want them to have that experience.”

Jacksboro hits the mat Thursday at 9:05 a.m. for the preliminary round and if they advance, the finals will be at 5:30 p.m.

Other Texoma squads competing include: Benjamin, Munday, Vernon Northside, Crowell, Iowa Park, Burkburnett and Graham.

Good luck to all of the squads this weekend!

