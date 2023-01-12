Email City Guide
WFISD gives construction update on new high schools

By Tanner Deleon
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Construction is moving along as scheduled for Legacy and Memorial, the two new Wichita Falls ISD high schools.

WFISD Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee said they have run into a few issues here and there but nothing major that would delay the opening set for fall of 2024.

He added they are still on budget and he actually expects them to be under the budgeted amount if everything continues to go as planned.

“We haven’t run into any extreme delays in materials other than a few things with roofing,” Lee said. “They are a couple of months behind, but it won’t delay the overall project completion date. We have only run into one issue with rain which delayed us two or three days, but we have several weeks of cushion-built in.”

Lee said it is exciting to see the structures beginning to take shape and once they are finished, the Wichita Falls community will be proud.

