WFISD proposes new school start and end times

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Start times for the Wichita Falls ISD schools are under review in an effort to save the district money.

The proposed changes are for this fall and come as the district continues to consolidate schools and get ready to open two new high schools. Right now, they are on a two-tier system - meaning middle and high schools start and end at the same time, but elementary schools are on a different start and end time.

The change would have all three start and end at a different time. They would also be 40 minutes apart allowing time for busses to pick up and drop off students, all while saving the district millions.

“With a two-tier system, we are looking at 20-25 bus routes at $50,000 for every bus route for the staff as well as additional buses,” Dr. Peter Griffiths, Associate Superintendent for WFISD, said. “We are looking at $2 million just for buses and up to another couple million dollars yearly for the staff. With the three tiers, we would only need 5-10 routes which significantly reduces our bottom-line cost.”

After a discussion, the WFISD board switched the times for middle and high school, meaning middle school would start at 7:30 a.m., elementary at 8:10 a.m. and high school at 8:50 a.m.

The school board is expected to put it to a vote next Tuesday.

