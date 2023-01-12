Wichita County Annex construction to start early

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Phase one of the courthouse annex project, better known as the Wichita County Tax Office, is set to begin on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.

Wichita County Commissioner Mark Beauchamp said the project moved up a week because the construction workers are moving quickly and already have the materials for scaffolding. He also noted it would be easy for them to set up on Monday since nobody will be there due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Construction on the outside of the building will be the first thing underway. Scaffolding will be put up around the building, which may cause some inconveniences for taxpayers.

Beauchamp said for the most part during this construction, they will have the main doors open still, but there will be days they will have to operate through the back doors. He added throughout this year, taxpayers will have to navigate around a construction zone, but it is a project that is long overdue.

“It is going to be a little inconvenient,” Beauchamp said. “Going back to the way it was a year ago with the construction fence around, it will be similar to that but won’t be as long of a duration as we had last time when the sidewalks were out but there will be scaffolding around the entirety of the building.”

Beauchamp said that there won’t be any parking adjacent to the building, so everyone will have to park across the street in the parking lot.

This is only phase one of the project and it isn’t expected to take long. Phase two is expected to start in either late February or early March, and it will consist of construction taking place on the inside of the building.

