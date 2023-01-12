The wind will calm down Thursday evening

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thursday, the wind will remain strong. We will have northwest winds at 20 to 30 mph. Thursday will also be cool with a high of only 54°. Thursday night, we will have a low of 26° with calming winds. Friday, we will have a high temperature of 58° with light and variable winds. Friday night, we will have a low of 32° and mostly clear skies.

Saturday, we will have strong winds return to the forecast. We will have south winds at 15 to 25 with a high temperature of 62°. Saturday night, we will have a low of 48° with partly cloudy skies. Strong winds continue over into Sunday. Sunday, we will have a high temperature of 68°, with south winds at 15 to 25 mph.

