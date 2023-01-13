Part of 7th Street to close for sewer rehab project

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A portion of 7th Street in Wichita Falls will be closed starting on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, as workers conduct a scheduled rehabilitation of sewer lines within its Wastewater Collections System.

City of Wichita Falls officials said the sewer rehab work will be performed in the 1200 Block of 7th Street, just west of 7th and Burnett. The work will reportedly require the scheduled closure and detour of both west and east-bound traffic on 7th Street starting at 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

City officials are asking drivers to use caution when traveling in the area.

