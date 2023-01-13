Email City Guide
Smith’s Gardentown named top large garden center in Texas

“This is indeed a great honor for our organization."(Smith’s Gardentown)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Smith’s Gardentown in Wichita Falls has been named the top large garden center in the Lone Star State.

Employees traveled to College Station to receive two awards from the Texas Nursery and Landscape Association.

“This is indeed a great honor for our organization,” Katherine Smith said. “We are so thankful for our loyal customers and our tremendous staff who have made this achievement possible.”

Smith’s Gardentown was declared the Gold Award Winner for large garden centers and Best of Show at the Lone Star Horticultural Forum. Entrants were reportedly judged on the quality of their plants and merchandising displays, the professionalism of their employees and community engagement.

