Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Texas Oncology shares patient survey results

By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas Oncology completed a survey making a connection between the physical and emotional state of cancer patients.

70% of patients said they experienced physical change during and after cancer treatments, leaving a negative effect on their mental health.

Dr. Praveen Reddy of Texas Oncology said it’s important for patients to seek support services and inform their medical team about how they’re feeling. From what he has seen, patients who do this have a higher chance of seeing positive results.

“What happens at the cancer center stays at the cancer center,” Reddy said. “The moment you leave the building you live your normal life. You go shopping for groceries, kicks ball, games, movies, everything, so they need to forget about what’s happening, the need to live a normal life and they’ll have a better outcome in the end.”

The survey also shows that only 25% of patients sought support services.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alysa Adams was arrested on child neglect charges on January 12, 2023.
Athena Brownfield caregiver arrested on child neglect charges
Construction is moving along as scheduled for Legacy and Memorial.
WFISD gives construction update on new high schools
The proposed changes are for this fall.
WFISD proposes new school start and end times
The park will feature immersive themed lands, full of family-friendly attractions, interactive...
Universal to build new theme park in Texas

Latest News

Herman is looking for his forever home
Herman is looking for his forever home
Texas Oncology shares patient survey results
Texas Oncology shares patient survey results
Herman is looking for his forever home
Herman is looking for his forever home
The Sewer Rehab work will be performed in the 1200 Block of 7th Street, just west of 7th and...
Part of 7th Street to close for sewer rehab project