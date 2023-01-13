Texas Oncology shares patient survey results

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas Oncology completed a survey making a connection between the physical and emotional state of cancer patients.

70% of patients said they experienced physical change during and after cancer treatments, leaving a negative effect on their mental health.

Dr. Praveen Reddy of Texas Oncology said it’s important for patients to seek support services and inform their medical team about how they’re feeling. From what he has seen, patients who do this have a higher chance of seeing positive results.

“What happens at the cancer center stays at the cancer center,” Reddy said. “The moment you leave the building you live your normal life. You go shopping for groceries, kicks ball, games, movies, everything, so they need to forget about what’s happening, the need to live a normal life and they’ll have a better outcome in the end.”

The survey also shows that only 25% of patients sought support services.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.