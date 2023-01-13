Tickets on sale for MLK Jr. Scholarship & Prayer Breakfast

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The 34th annual Wichita Falls MLK Jr. Scholarship & Prayer Breakfast celebrates the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The breakfast will be held on Jan. 21 at 8 a.m. in Ray Clymer Hall at the MPEC. Proceeds from ticket sales help fund college scholarships for area students. The theme of this year’s breakfast is “Daring to Dream”.

“Kids are small, they grow up, they want to be doctors, they want to be lawyers, they want to be firemen and they want to be this, but in this world, we beat them down so much that they forget to dream. We want to tell our people don’t forget to dream because when the dream is gone, the people will perish,” Michael Davis, Coordinator of MLK Center, said.

Tickets for this event are $25 for adults and $15 for children. You have to get them in advance, and they can only be purchased during regular business hours at the Wichita Falls MLK Center. The deadline to purchase your tickets is Jan. 19.

Dr. Anngienetta Johnson will be the guest speaker at this event. She graduated from Booker T. Washington High School and has worked for NASA.

Our own News Channel 6 reporter Tanner Deleon will emcee the event.

