Windy conditions return this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Friday, we will have a temperature of 56° with light and variable winds. Friday night, we will have a low of 32° with clear skies. Saturday, we will have strong winds return to the forecast. We will have south winds at 20 to 25 mph, with wind gusts up to 35 mph. Temps will climb to a high of 62°. Saturday night, we will have a low of 45° with partly cloudy skies.

Strong winds continue over into Sunday. Sunday, we will have a high temperature of 70°, with south winds at 20 to 25 mph, with wind gusts up to 35 mph. Monday, we will have a high of 73° with partly cloudy skies. The wind will be strong out of the southwest at 15 to 25 mph. Tuesday, we will have a high of 76° with overcast skies. Rain chances return late Tuesday night, headed into Wednesday morning.

