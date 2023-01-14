Arts Council opens new exhibit for Texas artist

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Arts Council opened their exhibit for Judy Gelfert, a nationally recognized artist, at the Kemp Center for the Arts.

The Gallery features some of her oil and canvas paintings. The walls were lined with Gelfert’s art.

“We exhibit artist all the way from beginning amateur, that includes children... all the way up through professional level artist, and of the four galleries, each one holds a type or a group of type of artists,” said Program Coordinator Kristine Thueson.

Gelfert grew up in Bowie, Texas where art opportunities were limited. After graduating from the University of Texas at Austin she became a flight attendant; enabling her to travel the world.

“I just pretty much taught myself on days off, visiting art museums while I based in London,” Gelfert said. “So I got to travel around Europe and see some of the finest art museums there were, and it really, really inspired me, and I was always really attracted to the impressionists and I thought, ‘I’m going to learn how to do that.’”

Now she says she can hardly believe standing in a room dedicated to her art.

