Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Arts Council opens new exhibit for Texas artist

generic art
generic art(KAUZ Channel 6)
By Blake Hill
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Arts Council opened their exhibit for Judy Gelfert, a nationally recognized artist, at the Kemp Center for the Arts.

The Gallery features some of her oil and canvas paintings. The walls were lined with Gelfert’s art.

“We exhibit artist all the way from beginning amateur, that includes children... all the way up through professional level artist, and of the four galleries, each one holds a type or a group of type of artists,” said Program Coordinator Kristine Thueson.

Gelfert grew up in Bowie, Texas where art opportunities were limited. After graduating from the University of Texas at Austin she became a flight attendant; enabling her to travel the world.

“I just pretty much taught myself on days off, visiting art museums while I based in London,” Gelfert said. “So I got to travel around Europe and see some of the finest art museums there were, and it really, really inspired me, and I was always really attracted to the impressionists and I thought, ‘I’m going to learn how to do that.’”

Now she says she can hardly believe standing in a room dedicated to her art.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Anthony Emro.
Burkburnett man sentenced for prank-gone-wrong shooting
Ivon Adams in Arizona courtroom
Murder warrant served against Athena Brownfield caretaker
FILE - Jared Dicus has been charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Anggy Diaz.
Texas man accused of killing and decapitating his wife
FILE: Taji, a clouded leopard at the Denver Zoo, looks for his keeper, Kelsey Eggers, for a...
Police investigate after Dallas Zoo’s missing leopard is found
Alysa Adams was arrested on child neglect charges on January 12, 2023.
Athena Brownfield caregiver arrested on child neglect charges

Latest News

The change has brought in more vendors.
Farmer’s Market holds live concert
TxDOT officials have asked motorists to use caution while traveling in the area.
Traffic changes planned for U.S. 82 near Nocona
Red Rover is looking for her forever home
Red Rover is looking for her forever home
Tickets on sale for MLK Jr. Scholarship & Prayer Breakfast
Tickets on sale for MLK Jr. Scholarship & Prayer Breakfast