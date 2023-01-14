Email City Guide
Farmer’s Market holds live concert

The change has brought in more vendors.
The change has brought in more vendors.(KTRE)
By Blake Hill
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Farmer’s Market had a live concert for its vendors and customer’s to enjoy.

Kim Hunter performed covers of some country classics for the crowd. Vendors noted that the market’s atmosphere was upbeat and brighter than usual.

“I can definitely say that it makes the energy in here a lot better, and I think it kind of brings a sense of community together between the artisans and ourselves too because it’s not just this quiet, dead space. I don’t know, I think it makes the energy of whoever comes in here a lot more bright,” said vendor Britt Cooper.

