High school basketball - Jan. 13, 2023
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the high school basketball action from Friday night.
Final girls basketball scores:
|TEAM
|SCORE
|TEAM
|SCORE
|City View
|28
|Holliday
|62
|Electra
|56
|Chillicothe
|18
|Windthorst
|56
|Petrolia
|36
|Vernon
|32
|Bowie
|33
|WFHS
|54
|Gainesville
|21
HOLLIDAY VS. CITY VIEW
Final boys scores:
|TEAM
|SCORE
|TEAM
|SCORE
|City View
|41
|Holliday
|50
|Henrietta
|41
|Iowa Park
|63
|Quanah
|72
|Shamrock
|41
|Electra
|92
|Chillicothe
|17
HOLLIDAY VS. CITY VIEW
