High school basketball - Jan. 13, 2023

Holliday defeated City View in boys basketball.
By Robyn Hearn
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the high school basketball action from Friday night.

Final girls basketball scores:

TEAMSCORETEAMSCORE
City View28Holliday62
Electra56Chillicothe18
Windthorst56Petrolia36
Vernon32Bowie33
WFHS54Gainesville21

HOLLIDAY VS. CITY VIEW

Final boys scores:

TEAMSCORETEAMSCORE
City View41Holliday50
Henrietta41Iowa Park63
Quanah72Shamrock41
Electra92Chillicothe17

HOLLIDAY VS. CITY VIEW

