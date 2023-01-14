High school basketball - Jan. 13, 2023

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the high school basketball action from Friday night.

Final girls basketball scores:

TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE City View 28 Holliday 62 Electra 56 Chillicothe 18 Windthorst 56 Petrolia 36 Vernon 32 Bowie 33 WFHS 54 Gainesville 21

HOLLIDAY VS. CITY VIEW

Final boys scores:

TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE City View 41 Holliday 50 Henrietta 41 Iowa Park 63 Quanah 72 Shamrock 41 Electra 92 Chillicothe 17

HOLLIDAY VS. CITY VIEW

