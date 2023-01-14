Email City Guide
Red Rover is looking for her forever home

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.

Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Ken Johnson in the studio to talk about Red Rover.

The adoption fee for dogs is $140 but that covers all shots, spay or neutering, and it gets the animal a microchip in case they ever get lost.

For more information you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

