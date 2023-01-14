Email City Guide
Traffic changes planned for U.S. 82 near Nocona

TxDOT officials have asked motorists to use caution while traveling in the area.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NOCONA, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Transportation is planning a few traffic changes on U.S. 82 between Nocona and Ringgold.

Motorists will be moved to the newly built lanes just north of the old highway during the week of Jan. 16. TxDOT officials said North Airport Road off U.S. 82 will reopen again, while South Airport Road will be closed to through traffic.

Construction crews will coordinate the lane switch. Moving eastbound and westbound to the new pavement will take a couple of days. Once all traffic is moved, construction will begin on the new eastbound lanes, according to TxDOT officials.

Detour signs for South Airport Road and the barricades for the closure will be coordinated with the lane switch. The detour for South Airport Road will be on Montague Street, Kirby Road, Admire Road and South Airport.

