Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Midweek rain chances with a chill lingering

Morning rain chances move through Wednesday with another opportunity this weekend.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The windy and warm weather continues through the start of the week before our midweek opportunity for rain.

Clouds cap off our Sunday evening along with strong south winds gusting to 20 mph. Temperatures will remain in the 60s through sunset, only dipping into the mid 50s by first thing Monday morning.

Winds will increase, once again, for the first half of your Monday. By the afternoon, the winds will relax as the sunshine makes a return. Highs will soar into the mid 70s as a result. Even with less wind and sun Tuesday, highs will hover around 70 degrees.

The next weather system arrives late Tuesday night, adding rain to the mix for several spots during the Wednesday morning commute. Look for clearing and drying by lunchtime with highs in the mid 60s.

Cooler air rushes in behind the front for the end of the week. Both Thursday and Friday will be in the mid and upper 50s despite the sunshine.

Another system is set to arrive by next weekend with another chance at some precipitation. With uncertainties in the forecast, it is still too soon to tell how much and in what form it will fall by Saturday. What is known is that sharply cooler temperatures will be returning to the region with some spots not getting out of the 40s. We’ll continue to keep you updated as this gets closer.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Anthony Emro.
Burkburnett man sentenced for prank-gone-wrong shooting
FILE - Jared Dicus has been charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Anggy Diaz.
Texas man accused of killing and decapitating his wife
Ivon Adams in Arizona courtroom
Murder warrant served against Athena Brownfield caretaker
Red Rover is looking for her forever home
Red Rover is looking for her forever home
TxDOT officials have asked motorists to use caution while traveling in the area.
Traffic changes planned for U.S. 82 near Nocona

Latest News

Mild Breezes Continue
Mild and Breezy
Mild Breezes Continue
Mild Breezes Continue
Sunday 530 PM Forecast
Sunday 530 PM Forecast
Windy conditions return this weekend