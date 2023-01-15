Midweek rain chances with a chill lingering

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The windy and warm weather continues through the start of the week before our midweek opportunity for rain.

Clouds cap off our Sunday evening along with strong south winds gusting to 20 mph. Temperatures will remain in the 60s through sunset, only dipping into the mid 50s by first thing Monday morning.

Winds will increase, once again, for the first half of your Monday. By the afternoon, the winds will relax as the sunshine makes a return. Highs will soar into the mid 70s as a result. Even with less wind and sun Tuesday, highs will hover around 70 degrees.

The next weather system arrives late Tuesday night, adding rain to the mix for several spots during the Wednesday morning commute. Look for clearing and drying by lunchtime with highs in the mid 60s.

Cooler air rushes in behind the front for the end of the week. Both Thursday and Friday will be in the mid and upper 50s despite the sunshine.

Another system is set to arrive by next weekend with another chance at some precipitation. With uncertainties in the forecast, it is still too soon to tell how much and in what form it will fall by Saturday. What is known is that sharply cooler temperatures will be returning to the region with some spots not getting out of the 40s. We’ll continue to keep you updated as this gets closer.

