Mild and Breezy

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Clouds will be on the increase for Sunday with gusty south winds. Temperatures will mainly be in the 60s to near 70. We’ll continue with mild weather conditions early this week as yet another storms system from out west heads our way. This one may have a little better chance at producing some rain over us late Tuesday or early Wednesday. Our weather pattern may shift a bit later this week with cooler temperatures returning to the area.

