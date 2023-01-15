Email City Guide
Two injured in motorcycle wreck on FM 367

The wreck happened around 4 p.m.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - At least two people were injured in a motorcycle crash on Sunday near FM 367 and Wellington Lane.

The wreck happened around 4 p.m. One person was reported as unresponsive and another has serious injuries. An Air Evac helicopter was also sent to the scene.

Several agencies from Wichita County are at the crash scene with Texas DPS.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

