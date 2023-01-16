Email City Guide
Arts Council to host Read-A-Thon

The Read-A-Thon will raise funds for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and other programs.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Arts Council Wichita Falls will begin their Read-A-Thon to raise funds for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and their other programs.

From Jan. 17 till Jan. 31 , both kids and adults can create an account, which will log their minutes spent reading. The Arts Council will be offering rewards that can be earned for those participating.

Donations can be given after readers create an account and invite others to support their Read-A-Thon. The Arts Council of Wichita Falls said in a Facebook post that “Even a $10 donation to support a reader will provide books for nearly six months for a local child!”

If you are interested in signing up, you can register here and use code 3113793.

