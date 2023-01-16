Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Health district receives bronze recognition award

The health district was awarded a bronze recognition for their work against chronic diseases.
The health district was awarded a bronze recognition for their work against chronic diseases.(Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District was awarded a bronze recognition certificate for their work to prevent chronic diseases.

The Texas Healthy Communities Program awarded the health district for conducting assessments that evaluated current policy, systems and environmental strategies shown to reduce risk factors for cardiovascular disease, stroke and other chronic diseases.

The assessment was based on eight environmental indicators that determined the bronze recognition as a Texas Healthy Community, such as physical activity, healthy eating options, mother-friendly worksites and an evidence-based community which supports healthy aging.

Policy indicators include smoke free ordinances, EMS systems with appropriate acute stroke treatment protocols in place and an emergency response action plan in place.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreck happened around 4 p.m.
Motorcycle wreck on FM 367 leaves one man dead
Jacob Anthony Emro.
Burkburnett man sentenced for prank-gone-wrong shooting
Police said this was an isolated incident and citizens are safe.
Shooting on Terrace Avenue leaves 16-year-old injured
Police said this is an isolated incident and assures citizens are safe.
One man in critical condition after shooting
FILE - Jared Dicus has been charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Anggy Diaz.
Texas man accused of killing and decapitating his wife

Latest News

“This is indeed a great honor for our organization."
Smith’s Gardentown named top large garden center in Texas
Zachary Zoet.
TCCA gives MSU Texas counselor top award
The company was selected out of more than 1,000 companies.
Union Square earns Military Friendly Employer Designation
The funds will help provide food to those who need it most.
WFAFB meets holiday match grant goal