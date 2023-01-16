Health district receives bronze recognition award

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District was awarded a bronze recognition certificate for their work to prevent chronic diseases.

The Texas Healthy Communities Program awarded the health district for conducting assessments that evaluated current policy, systems and environmental strategies shown to reduce risk factors for cardiovascular disease, stroke and other chronic diseases.

The assessment was based on eight environmental indicators that determined the bronze recognition as a Texas Healthy Community, such as physical activity, healthy eating options, mother-friendly worksites and an evidence-based community which supports healthy aging.

Policy indicators include smoke free ordinances, EMS systems with appropriate acute stroke treatment protocols in place and an emergency response action plan in place.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.