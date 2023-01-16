Email City Guide
Health district STI Clinic reopens to the public

Patients can now schedule appointments
Patients can now call to schedule an appointment.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District is getting another service back up and running.

The health district reopened the Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI) clinic on Jan. 11. Patients whose appointments were canceled due to flooding were seen last week.

The STI clinic is now available to the public again. Patients can call (940) 761-7894 to schedule an appointment.

The Wichita County Public Health District building at 1700 3rd Street was closed in late December due to a major water leak and subsequent electrical issues. This closure reportedly included the Administration, Health & Wellness, Laboratory, Vital Statistics, and Quad Med departments located inside the building after the flooding.

