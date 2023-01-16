Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Neighbors use zip line after bridge washes away in California floods

A zip line has become a lifeline for a Corralitos community after their access bridge was washed away in storm waters this winter. (Source: KSBW/CNN)
By KSBW staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:03 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORRALITOS, Calif. (KSBW) - Traffic has been completely cut off to one community after their access bridge washed away in the storms.

Now they’re using a zip line to get in and out.

Darrell Hardy set up the line new year’s weekend when he thought the bridge connecting his community to the main road might go out.

“KSBW was talking about all the weather that was coming in, and I went, ‘Oh ho hey, that bridge is not looking good,’ so I went ahead and set up the zip line,” Hardy said.

And he’s happy he did. By last weekend the bridge crossing Corralitos Creek had washed away, cutting off Grizzly Flat Road from Eureka Canyon Road, leaving seven households stranded were it not for the zip line.

“Well, you live in the woods up here, you got to be prepared,” Hardy said. “We have seven households up here. Some are in their 70s, 80s, 60s as we are, and then you have them as young as 3 years old as well.”

Bands of thunderstorms with gusty winds started Saturday in the north and spread south. (KCRA, Zack Ronkin)

While the Grizzly Flat community is in unincorporated Santa Cruz County, the bridge across Corralitos Creek was owned by the city of Watsonville.

Engineers with the city were out to look at the bridge earlier this week. They said they can’t do anything in terms of repairing it until water levels go down.

At best, that is going to happen later this week when the storms clear out, leaving Hardy and his neighbors unsure how long they’ll need to use a zip line equipped with a basket to ferry across supplies.

“It’s kind of scary because, you know, people live on propane and need gas for generators,” said Hardy’s wife, Stacey Cooper.

The whole area of Eureka Canyon has been without power for most of 2023, and even once Grizzly Flats residents get to the main road,  it’s no easy drive out with downed trees and power lines.

“We are lucky because we have gravity flow water, but when people need electricity to even get water to their house, it starts getting kind of ugly,” Cooper said.

For now, Hardy and Cooper say they’re grateful for the zip line. They can still get to work, and they’ve used the line to bring in medicine, food and fuel to their neighbors.

“Fortunately the propane companies came over and topped them off before this happened,” Hardy said. “Just hoping that we can get a bridge before everybody runs out of that .... or we will be using a lot of small tanks, which means a lot of work for me.”

Copyright 2023 KSBW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreck happened around 4 p.m.
Fatal motorcycle wreck on FM 367 leaves one man dead
Jacob Anthony Emro.
Burkburnett man sentenced for prank-gone-wrong shooting
FILE - Jared Dicus has been charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Anggy Diaz.
Texas man accused of killing and decapitating his wife
Ivon Adams in Arizona courtroom
Murder warrant served against Athena Brownfield caretaker
.
One man in critical condition after shooting

Latest News

A zip line has become a lifeline for a Corralitos community after their access bridge was...
Neighbors use zip line to access homes because of California floods
The death toll has reached at least 37 in a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in...
As 37 die in apartment strike, Russia seen readying long war
Jennifer Brown, 43, was reported missing Jan. 4 after she failed to pick up her 8-year-old son...
Police search landfill for missing Pennsylvania mom
Investigators searched a landfill in connection with the disappearance of a 43-year-old mother.
$15,000 reward offered in case of Pa. mom missing nearly two weeks