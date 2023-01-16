One man in critical condition after shooting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police Department officers responded to United Regional Health Care System to investigate a 28-year-old man who was shot at 3600 Enterprise.

WFPD stated the victim forced his way into his girlfriend’s apartment and began assaulting her. Another male chased the victim out of the apartment. The two men argued in the street before the suspect shot the victim multiple times. The victim was in critical condition and was taken into surgery. Officers were able to identify the suspect who is currently at large.

The WFPD states this is an isolated incident and assures citizens are safe. If you have any information you can call the WFPD Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency number at 940-720-5000 if you have any information on this case.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.