Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Search for Oklahoma girl, 4, turns to looking for her body

The search for Athena Brownfield, missing since last week, is now considered a “recovery...
The search for Athena Brownfield, missing since last week, is now considered a “recovery operation," the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.(KPHO, KSWO, CADDO CO. SHERIFF'S OFFICE HAND OUT, MARICOPA COUNTY COURT, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CYRIL, Oklahoma (AP) — An effort to locate a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl who authorities believe was killed by a caretaker has become a search for her remains, officials said Monday.

The search for Athena Brownfield, missing since last week, is now considered a “recovery operation,” the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.

Authorities determined Athena was missing after a postal carrier found her 5-year-old sister wandering alone on Jan. 10 outside of the home of the couple who had been caring for the sisters in Cyril, a city of around 800 people located about 70 miles (110 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City.

Ivon Adams, 36, was arrested Thursday in Phoenix and is awaiting extradition to Oklahoma. He faces charges of first-degree murder and child neglect, according to the OSBI.

Alysia Adams, 31, was arrested in Oklahoma and faces two counts of child neglect. The OSBI said she is related to the sisters.

Neighbors in an Oklahoma town react to news of a couple arrested in connection to the disappearance of a 4-year-old girl. (KOKH, GOOGLE EARTH, CNN)

Jail records do not list attorneys for either who could comment on the accusations against them.

Areas of Caddo County, where Cyril is located, are being searched for Athena’s remains, the OSBI said Monday. The agency asked the public not to search for Athena’s remains, saying that people could end up trespassing or contaminating potential evidence.

The sisters’ biological parents have been interviewed by authorities and are cooperating with the investigation, the OSBI said. Athena’s sister was taken into protective custody.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreck happened around 4 p.m.
Motorcycle wreck on FM 367 leaves one man dead
Police said this was an isolated incident and citizens are safe.
Shooting on Terrace Avenue leaves 16-year-old injured
Police said this is an isolated incident and assures citizens are safe.
One man in critical condition after shooting
Jacob Anthony Emro.
Burkburnett man sentenced for prank-gone-wrong shooting
FILE - Jared Dicus has been charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Anggy Diaz.
Texas man accused of killing and decapitating his wife

Latest News

The application deadline of Jan. 20 is fast approaching.
WFPD accepting applications for citizens academy
Police said Jerrell Powe, a former football player for Ole Miss and the NFL, was arrested and...
Police: Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested on kidnapping charge
Praise and worship is the first thing for students every morning at Christ Academy during a...
Christ Academy welcomes students back with Reset Week
Sculptures will be on display for 12 months at the Kemp Center for the Arts.
Arts Council invites artists to apply for sculpture exhibit
Deputies responded around 3:30 a.m. to reports of multiple shots fired at the residence in...
Baby, teen mom among 6 killed in shooting at California home