Shooting on Terrace Avenue leaves one 16-year-old injured

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police Department officers responded to reports of gunshots on 2400 Terrace Sunday around 1 a.m. When officers arrived they found a 16-year-old young man injured with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the United Regional Health Care System with a gunshot wound.

WFPD stated the shooting occurred while there was a house party in the residence. A suspect was listed in the shooting but no arrests were made. The victim is in stable condition.

The WFPD states this was an isolated incident. You can call the WFPD Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency number at 940-720-5000 if you have any information on this case.

