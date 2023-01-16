Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Trailer for Judy Blume’s ‘Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret’ is out

The trailer for Judy Blume's "Are You There, God? It's Me, Margaret" is out now. (Source: Lionsgate Movies via CNN Newsource)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A classic coming-of-age novel written for teens and older children is getting a big screen adaptation this year.

Judy Blume’s “Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret” hits theaters on April 28.

The story features 11-year-old Margaret as she is raised by a Christian mother and Jewish father. Because of her parents’ interfaith marriage, Margaret doesn’t have a personal affiliation with either religion.

First published in 1970, the book was notable for exploring the themes of religion with young readers, as well as common coming-of-age concepts like sex and relationships.

The film stars Abby Ryder Fortson as Margaret and Rachel McAdams as Margaret’s mother, Barbara. Kathy Bates and Benny Safdie costar, and the movie’s score will be composed by Hans Zimmer.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreck happened around 4 p.m.
Motorcycle wreck on FM 367 leaves one man dead
Jacob Anthony Emro.
Burkburnett man sentenced for prank-gone-wrong shooting
Police said this was an isolated incident and citizens are safe.
Shooting on Terrace Avenue leaves 16-year-old injured
Police said this is an isolated incident and assures citizens are safe.
One man in critical condition after shooting
FILE - Jared Dicus has been charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Anggy Diaz.
Texas man accused of killing and decapitating his wife

Latest News

According to the Jones County Fire Council, the home was a total loss.
Dad dies in house fire while trying to save family dogs, firefighters say
Floodwaters cover South Davis Rd. near Salinas in Monterey County, Calif., as the Salinas River...
Ninth in series of California storms dumps more rain, snow
The "Blue Monday" depression peak is not real, but seasonal blues are.
How to cope with ‘Blue Monday’
A 92-year-old woman was found dead outside a nursing home, police said.
92-year-old woman found dead outside nursing home, police say
The "Blue Monday" depression peak is not real, but seasonal blues are.
How to cope with 'Blue Monday'