WFAFB mobile pantry locations scheduled for January

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s mobile pantry has multiple stops scheduled for January of 2023.

Mobile pantry officials will be at Legacy Church of God on Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, they’ll be at Midtown Manor from 10 a.m. to noon.

The full mobile pantry schedule for January can be found below:

The mobile pantry schedule for January are available. (WFAFB)

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.