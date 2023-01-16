Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WFAFB mobile pantry locations scheduled for January

The mobile pantry schedule for January is available.
The mobile pantry schedule for January is available.(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s mobile pantry has multiple stops scheduled for January of 2023.

Mobile pantry officials will be at Legacy Church of God on Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, they’ll be at Midtown Manor from 10 a.m. to noon.

The full mobile pantry schedule for January can be found below:

The mobile pantry schedule for January are available.
The mobile pantry schedule for January are available.(WFAFB)

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreck happened around 4 p.m.
Fatal motorcycle wreck on FM 367 leaves one man dead
Jacob Anthony Emro.
Burkburnett man sentenced for prank-gone-wrong shooting
shooting on terrace avenue
Shooting on Terrace Avenue leaves one 16-year-old injured
.
One man in critical condition after shooting
FILE - Jared Dicus has been charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Anggy Diaz.
Texas man accused of killing and decapitating his wife

Latest News

Patients can now call to schedule an appointment.
Health district STI Clinic reopens to the public
The aftermath of a single-vehicle wreck on N Beverly Dr.
One person injured in wreck on N. Beverly Drive
The aftermath of a single-vehicle wreck on N Beverly Dr.
N Beverly Dr./ Manchester Rd. Wreck
.
One man in critical condition after shooting