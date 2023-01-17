Arts Council invites artists to apply for sculpture exhibit

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Arts Council Wichita Falls is inviting sculpture artists to apply for the 19th annual Sculpture Garden exhibit.

All forms of outdoor sculpture will be considered and the entry deadline is Jan. 31. The sculptures will be on display for 12 months from installation in May 2023 at the Kemp Center for the Arts.

The juror for the event is Chad Plunket, the Director of Charles Adams Studio Project (CASP).

Artists will be provided with an installation stipend totaling $1,500. Additionally, three cash awards will be given as determined by the juror:

1st place prize: $2,500

2nd place prize: $1,000

3rd place prize: $500

These awards will be announced at the opening reception on Saturday, May 13.

If you are interested in applying, you can here.

