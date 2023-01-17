Christ Academy welcomes students back with Reset Week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Coming back to school fresh off a holiday break can be difficult for students and teachers. Christ Academy helps everyone regain focus during a rest week.

Praise and worship is the first thing for students every morning at Christ Academy during a time they call Reset Week.

“Reset Week is just a week that we come back off of the break and we get to have a completely different schedule, a whole new way of doing things for the week. It’s a way to reset our mind on Christ,” Charity Ali, teacher at Christ Academy, said.

“Reset Week kind of just gives us a chance to come back and refuel our minds and hearts and also grow a relationship with each other outside of the classroom. It is really helpful and purposeful of Christ Academy,” Bella Rose, a student at Christ Academy, said.

Throughout Reset Week the theme is glow, which means shining their light for Jesus. The students implement the theme into fun extracurricular activities.

“This classroom right here, Ms. KK’s class, we are doing an activity about like pretty much building up your self esteem and learning how to be the light with words. In the other classes, we are doing arts and crafts and there’s competition in the gym with your team by learning how to do teamwork and stuff,” Myles Haggard, student at Christ Academy, said.

One of the great things that Reset Week also has to offer is mentorship.

“Getting to be a mentor for these little kids means a lot and they look up to us so much. So it’s great to set a good example for them and to have someone that’s watching you,” Bella Rose, a student, said.

To be the light means to be kind, to help others, to be forgiving, to be respectful, and most importantly, showing the love of Jesus.

For the entire week, the students collected items like socks, toothpaste and deodorant to donate to Church Without Walls as part of a service project. The seniors sorted the items into bags that were delivered to the church. Those bags were then distributed to people experiencing homelessness in Wichita Falls.

For the seniors, this was their way of sharing the light to the people and making an impact for Christ by meeting basic needs of people right here in Wichita Falls.

